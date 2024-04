Shafaqna English- The United Nations children’s agency warned Tuesday that conflict on Lebanon’s southern border was taking a heavy toll on children.

“We are deeply alarmed by the situation of children and families who have been forced from their homes,” Edouard Beigbeder, the Lebanon representative for UNICEF, said in a statement.

He further warned of “the profound long-term impact the violence is taking on children’s safety, health and access to education”.

Source: Arab News