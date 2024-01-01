English
Poll: 56% of Germans against supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Shafaqna English- The majority of Germans are against sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, according to an opinion poll .

The poll, conducted by the Forsa Institute for the NTV television channel, involved more than 2,000 respondents.

Thus, as many as 56% of the polled spoke against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine while 37% favored such supplies. Notably, the number of those supporting this idea has considerably increased compared to March (28%). Supporters of The Greens party account for 63% of those who want Germany to supply Taurus’ to Ukraine while opponents of the idea are mostly supporters of Sahra Wagenknecht’s left-wing party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany.

