Global impact of pro Palestine student’s protests

Empowered by their resolve in the face of intimidation, disciplinary actions, and uncertain futures, protestors have escalated their actions, particularly in Paris, where divisions over recent attacks on October 7th are exacerbated by vocal Muslim and Jewish communities. With unarmed students barricading entrances using makeshift means like trash cans and bicycles, any heavy-handed response from state authorities only serves to galvanize further support for their cause. Many question what criteria make a protest acceptable, especially when colleges warn against unrelated issues like anti-Semitism and the freedom of expression.

The treatment of those protesting violations of human rights in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are left to endure the choice between starvation or missile strikes, raises alarming questions. Are Western nations willing to compromise centuries of legal principles and constitutional liberties that safeguard citizens’ rights to express opinions and demonstrate for political causes? The influence of Israel’s wealth seems to have transformed countries that pride themselves on liberalism into silent bystanders, unwilling to criticize its policies.

This distortion of public sentiment and the state’s apparent inclination to suppress dissenting voices undermine the foundation of sound policymaking. Beneath the surface lies the ongoing plight of millions of Palestinians, caught in a perpetual dilemma: whether to endure existing hardships or face uncertain dangers by resisting.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article