Problem of substandard drugs in Pakistan

This court decision regarding international pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan is being described as the first of its kind in the history of the country, which states that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) despite having production and quality control units, this company. did not remove substandard drugs from the market or investigate how they were produced.

In this case, the court sentenced the chief executive officer of the company to imprisonment till the end of the hearing and also imposed a fine of Rs. In case of non-payment of the fine, they will face imprisonment of three months.

The pharmaceutical company has announced to challenge this court decision.

The problem of substandard drugs is not new

This is not the first time that the problem of substandard medicines has come to light in Pakistan.

In December 2012, news of the death of 15 people due to drinking non-standard syrup in Gujranwala came to light. In the same year, more than 150 patients died due to substandard medicines in Punjab Institute of Cardiology. And it was only last year when the Punjab government banned five substandard cough syrups.

What is the cause of the problem?

Usman Khalid Waheed, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Association, told media on this issue that according to the World Health Organization, 30 percent of medicines in Pakistan are substandard.

He said that “there are many ‘underground factories’ in the country that are making medicines, and the present IG of Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, when he was in the Federal Investigation Agency, he found some such factories.” Action was also taken against it.

According to Usman Khalid Waheed, currently 621 pharmaceutical companies in the country are registered with the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority. According to him, these are the companies that “respect the laws”.

According to Pakistan Medical Association Secretary General Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, who said that “corruption” is also a major reason for the presence of substandard drugs in the market.

He added, “The number of drugs registered in America is estimated to be 5,000, while in Pakistan, this number is around 80,000.” Shops. However, when a new drug comes out, it takes a good amount of time to observe and see the results. Such a large number of drugs are registered, which is not the case in our country. While pharmaceutical companies do not do any research.

In this regard, Chief Executive Officer of Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Asim Rauf says, “Substandard drugs are those which do not meet the prescribed standards.” Such drugs are everywhere in the world and there is a mechanism to deal with them.

According to Asim Rauf, the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan is keeping international norms in mind to deal with the problem of substandard drugs. “Whenever any unlicensed person or persons attempt to manufacture such drugs, they are immediately arrested and punished according to law.”

