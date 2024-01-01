English
WHO: Israeli ground invasion of Rafah would be humanitarian catastrophe

Shafaqna English- World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern Tuesday over a possible Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“A full-scale invasion on Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe. We appeal to Israel not to proceed,” Tedros said on X.

“We urge all parties to work for a ceasefire and lasting peace.”

His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to invade Rafah, despite reports of a possible cease-fire deal with Hamas.

