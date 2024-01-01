English
UK: Local elections for West Yorkshire's Muslim voters to be overshadowed by events in Middle East

Shafaqna English-  Of all the issues being discussed among voters in the lead-up to local elections in UK, there is one that has taken precedence for some residents of the West Yorkshire borough of Kirklees: Gaza War.

This week’s votes are predicted to bring damaging results for Rishi Sunak – whose personal ratings have reached a record low.

But despite Labour’s anticipated gains, there are concerns that the controversy surrounding Keir Starmer’s stance on the conflict, particularly his initial refusal to call for a ceasefire in the region, could cost the party support in the polling booth.

Some residents in the market town of Huddersfield expressed how important issues for the local community, such as the state of the local high street and roads, will be overshadowed by events in the Middle East.

