Amnesty: Saudi Arabia secretly sentenced women’s rights activist to 11 years in prison

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia secretly sentenced a Saudi fitness instructor and women’s rights activist to 11 years in prison, Amnesty International reported in a statement.

Twenty-nine-year-old Manahel al-Otaibi was sentenced in a secret hearing before the country’s notorious counter-terrorism court, the Specialized Criminal Court, on 9 January 2024, the rights group said, adding that the decision only came to light “weeks later” after UN special rapporteurs requested information about her case.

Otaibi, who is also a blogger, was arrested in November 2022 and disappeared.

Sources: New Arab

