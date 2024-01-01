France to take highest level of precautions against the risk of terrorism during 2024 Paris Olympic

Shafaqna English-France’s ambassador for sports, Samuel Ducroquet said that they will take the highest level of precautions against the risk of terrorism during 2024 Paris Olympic.

24,000 special forces, 35,000 police officers,18,000 soldiers to be deployed, says ambassador for sports, as Paris is set to host Olympics on July 26-August 11.

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games is due to be held in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11.

On opening day, boats carrying around 15,000 athletes will set off from under the Tolbiac Bridge and parade for 6.2 kilometers (3.7 miles) along the River Seine to the Eiffel Tower and the Jena Bridge.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com