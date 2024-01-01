[Video] My Journey Of Age-Defying Education – Sakina Rizvi

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 11

Sakina Rizvi’s journey defies conventional academic timelines, as she graduated high school at the remarkable age of 14 and pursued her undergraduate studies with a fervor for education instilled in her by her family. Despite societal skepticism and pressure to conform, Sakina remained steadfast in her pursuit of academic excellence and stayed connected to her Islamic principles. Her family’s unwavering support, coupled with her determination, propelled her through her studies, challenging misconceptions about age and intellectual potential.

Throughout her educational journey, Sakina encountered misconceptions about fast-tracking students and the rigidity of traditional academic structures. Driven by her experiences, she aspires to revolutionize the education system by advocating for an ability-based learning model. Sakina’s future plans include opening a consulting company to assist school boards in implementing this model, aiming to empower students to reach their full potential regardless of age. Reflecting on her journey, Sakina emphasizes the importance of a strong foundation in Islamic principles, choosing supportive friends, and maintaining trust in Allah’s plan, offering valuable insights for students navigating their academic paths.

Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada)

www.shafaqna.com