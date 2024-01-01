English
Türkiye to join ICJ genocide trial against Israel

Shafaqna English- Ankara would officially participate in a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) launched by South Africa against Israel,Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced.

Fidan was speaking at a joint news conference in the capital Ankara with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

He stated that only two countries, Nicaragua and Colombia, have taken concrete steps on the matter so far and applied to the international court.

“We presented our assessment to Mr. President and today, I am declaring Türkiye’s political decision to that extent. We hope the current process before the ICJ will proceed properly,” he said.

Fidan noted that Ankara has been working on the application and it would soon conclude the legal framework on the issue. “Once the legal text is drafted, we will present our formal application,” he said.

Sources: Daily Sabah

