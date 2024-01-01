English
Pope Francis condemns arms industry

danger of nuclear war

Shafaqna English- Addressing the crowds in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall at his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis condemns arms industry and profitting from death.

Pope Francis prays for victims of war in Ukraine and Palestine , highlighting how, unfortunately, the most profitable investments are those linked to the arms industry.

Pope Francis urged people not to forget “to pray for peace and for the peoples who are victims of war.”

The Holy Father also turned his thoughts to Rohingya refugees in Myanmar. “Let’s ask for peace, let’s ask for true peace for these peoples and for the whole world”

Source:Vatican News

