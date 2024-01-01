CAIR condemns Columbia, CCNY for calling on the NYPD to arrest student protesters

At both CCNY and Columbia, students have encamped in buildings after their universities failed to meet student demands largely calling for divestment from companies that profit off of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. Schools threatened the students with suspension and arrests. Columbia threatened expulsion of students occupying Hamilton Hall, renamed Hind Hall for the 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed alongside her family fleeing the violence and the paramedics who were trying to respond to her pleas for medical assistance. Hamilton Hall is the same historic building occupied in 1968 against the Vietnam War.

Last night, the NYPD appeared at the scene with riot gear, swept into the building encampments and reportedly arrested numerous protesters at Columbia and CCNY. Final numbers of those arrested is not yet known, but initial reports indicate more than one hundred protesters, students and faculty, were taken into custody.

In a statement, CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said:

“It is not complicated: suspensions, expulsions, and even violent arrests will not end campus protests. Students have made it clear that they require a true commitment to ending complicity in genocide. CAIR-NY commends their pursuit to do their part in ending American support of Israel’s continued genocide. We fully expect these same schools to one day celebrate these students the same way students who occupied Hamilton Hall decades ago are celebrated today.”

Source: cair.com