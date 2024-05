Shafaqna English- 443 attacks on Gaza’s healthcare facilities or medical workers, which killed a total of 723 people and injured 924, during the war on Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

These attacks damaged 101 healthcare facilities and 106 ambulances, said the WHO in a post on X.

The extent of the damage is still being uncovered in some of these facilities, including Khan Younis’s Nasser Hospital, which Israeli forces besieged and attacked in February.

Sources: ALJazeera

