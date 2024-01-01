OCHA records at least 800 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Shafaqna English- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has recorded at least 800 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank that resulted in casualties or property damage since Oct. 7.

“This included the killing of more than 30 Palestinians by Israeli forces or settlers, the injury of nearly 500 others, and damage to dozens of homes, and nearly 12,000 trees and 450 vehicles,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, noting OCHA’s warning that the situation in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem is escalating.

OCHA reported that aid organizations continue to face access constraints in reaching people in need of assistance in the Gaza Strip, including denials of planned missions or prolonged delays at Israeli military checkpoints on roads used to move between northern and southern Gaza.

Dozens of Israeli settlers tour, pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli settlers have carried out a tour at Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals in the vicinity of Bab ar-Rahma prayer area, the Wafa news agency has reported.

The Jerusalem governorate said about 163 Israeli settlers participated in the provocative tour, protected by Israeli police.

Under the status quo, only Muslims are allowed to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque which includes its courtyard.

Israeli police also increased their military deployments near Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing young Palestinian men from entering, Wafa reported.

Sources: ALJazeera, Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com