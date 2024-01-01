English
UN’s migration agency chief: More Syrians to leave Lebanon as donors cut back on aid

Shafaqna English- The number of Syrian refugees leaving Lebanon is likely to keep rising as donors cut back on aid, the head of the UN’s migration agency warned Tuesday.

Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration, said that around 3,000 Syrians have left Lebanon since January, compared to 4,500 for the whole of last year. Many of them have headed to Cyprus, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) away.

In response, Cyprus suspended the processing of asylum applications by Syrian nationals in April due to the large numbers. Cypriot authorities have reportedly dispatched police patrol vessels just outside Lebanese territorial waters to thwart refugee boats trying to head to Cyprus.

