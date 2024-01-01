English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other NewsShia Human RightsShia islam

Head of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulama Council: Taliban must ensure security of Shia religious centers

0

Shafaqna English- Ayatollah Mohammad Hashim Salehi, the head of the Afghan Shia Ulama Council, referring to the terrorist attack on the Shia mosque in Herat, said that must ensure security of Shia religious centers.

He made these statements at the meeting of the Executive Council of Shia Ulamas of Afghanistan and added: Once again, the terrorists martyred Hojjat-ul-Islam Javid, the Imam and some other believers in the Herat pass area.

“Last year, after the martyrdom of some members of Herat’s Shia Ulama Council, the security officials of the Taliban assured that they will deal with any kind of extremism and insecurity and punish those responsible for their actions,” he added.

He further stated that it is expected that religious, cultural and social centers of Shiites in Afghanistan will continue to operate in full security; Because such terrorist incidents have a negative effect on the morale of the people of this country.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: More than 1,000 Children died due from Pneumonia in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Gun attack on Shia Mosque in Herat kills 6 worshippers

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Shia female students exclusion from educational system while transforming girls’ schools into madrasas

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Nearly 70 schools in Uruzgan destroyed by rains-floods

leila yazdani

IOM supports women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghans voice profound concern about the pervasive poverty

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.