Head of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulama Council: Taliban must ensure security of Shia religious centers

Shafaqna English- Ayatollah Mohammad Hashim Salehi, the head of the Afghan Shia Ulama Council, referring to the terrorist attack on the Shia mosque in Herat, said that must ensure security of Shia religious centers.

He made these statements at the meeting of the Executive Council of Shia Ulamas of Afghanistan and added: Once again, the terrorists martyred Hojjat-ul-Islam Javid, the Imam and some other believers in the Herat pass area.

“Last year, after the martyrdom of some members of Herat’s Shia Ulama Council, the security officials of the Taliban assured that they will deal with any kind of extremism and insecurity and punish those responsible for their actions,” he added.

He further stated that it is expected that religious, cultural and social centers of Shiites in Afghanistan will continue to operate in full security; Because such terrorist incidents have a negative effect on the morale of the people of this country.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com