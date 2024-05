Shafaqna English- Over 50% construction of a temporary pier off Gaza’s coast to deliver humanitarian aid has been completed, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.

“In terms of an update on JLOTS (Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore), so as of today, we are over 50% complete on setting up the pier,” Sabrina Singh told reporters.

“The floating pier has been completely constructed and setup. The causeway is in progress,” she added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

