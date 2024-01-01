Iraqi Prime Minister meet with Vatican Ambassador to Iraq

The Iraqi Prime Minister “expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Mr. Leskovar during his tenure in Iraq, as well as the efforts and positions of His Holiness Pope Francic in supporting the rights of peoples”, according to Al-Sudani’s media office,

The Apostolic Nuncio praised the Iraqi government’s efforts in “supporting stability, security, and regional and international peace, affirming the depth of historical relations between Iraq and the Vatican City.”