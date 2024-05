The organization has announced the shipment of 92 tons of medicine worth $590,000 to Afghanistan and stated that this amount of medicine will facilitate treatment for 675,000 people, including children, who lack access to healthcare centers in remote areas of the country.

The organization added that its mobile health teams have treated 69,000 cases of severe respiratory infections in children under five in eight provinces over the past three months.

Arshad Malik, the head of Save the Children in Afghanistan, said: “Many children in Afghanistan are losing their lives to preventable diseases. The arrival of this medicine means that over 400,000 children in some of the most remote areas of the country will be treated.