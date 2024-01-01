Iraq:Karbala International Airport to be opened in early 2025

Shafaqna English- Karbala International Airport will be opened in early 2025.

The Governor of Karbala, Nassif Jassem Al-Khattabi, explained that the airport’s construction is already at an advanced level, according to Alsabah Daily, the official newspaper in Iraq.

The Iraqi official also illustrated that Karbala International Airport’s completion percentage was more than 75 percent.

The construction of Karbala International Airport is carried out by a British company after a French company completed its designs that reflect the Islamic and cultural heritage of the Iraqi governorate.

Karbala governor indicated that the airport’s runway has been completed, noting that arrival and departure halls will be completed soon.

Al-Khattabi added that Karbala International Airport will contribute to the economic growth of the governorate and make it an important tourist destination.

The project is being carried out in four phases. The airport’s capacity will rise to three million passengers a year in the first phase, six million passengers in the second, 18 million passengers in the third, and 20 million passengers in the fourth and final phase.

Sources:Iraqi News

