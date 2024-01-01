UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, the German Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 win over French giants Paris Saint Germain PSG on Wednesday.

Niclas Fullkrug, the German forward for Dortmund, scored the winning goal at Signal Iduna Park in the 36th minute.

The Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, playing for the hosts, made some crucial saves to prevent the opposing team from scoring.

The French team appeared to have some bad luck as shots from defender Achraf Hakimi and French striker Kylian Mbappe hit the goal post.

