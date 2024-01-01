English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

0

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, the German Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 win over French giants Paris Saint Germain PSG on Wednesday.

Niclas Fullkrug, the German forward for Dortmund, scored the winning goal at Signal Iduna Park in the 36th minute.

The Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, playing for the hosts, made some crucial saves to prevent the opposing team from scoring.

The French team appeared to have some bad luck as shots from defender Achraf Hakimi and French striker Kylian Mbappe hit the goal post.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Champions 2023/24

rahman samadreza

Rudiger celebrated Madrid’s win with Islamic Takbir

rahman samadreza

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reach semi-finals

rahman samadreza

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint Germain

rahman samadreza

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid

rahman samadreza

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Is Made

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.