UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 AS Roma

Shafaqa English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Bayer Leverkusen, champions of the German Bundesliga, secured a 2-0 victory over AS Roma, the Italian Serie A team, in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

In the 28th minute, Leverkusen took the lead 1-0 after Romelu Lukaku’s header hit the post and Florian Wirtz scored with a good shot to the far post, just moments after.

Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich, a German midfielder, netted his team’s second goal with a well-placed shot to the top corner of the goal in the 73rd minute.

