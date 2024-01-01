Laying Foundation of the Islamic University By Imam Sadiq (AS)

Shafaqna English- “The introduction to infallibles (AS)” is a book series written by Mehdi Ayatullahi about the life and sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) and the 12 Shia Imams (AS). This series is translated to English by Javad Iqbal Qazilbash and published by Ansarian Publication in Qom, Iran, in 2005. The 8th volume of the collection of the introduction to infallibles (AS) is devoted to a brief description of the life of Imam Ja’far Al-Sadiq (AS).

Here is a short story of the book, selected and edited by Shafaqna English:

Laying foundation of the Islamic University

Imam [Al-Sadiq] (AS) decided to lay the foundation of Islamic University in Madinah, so as to train students in different fields and branches of knowledge. The gushing knowledge spring of Imam (AS) was so evident that it attracted the researcher of knowledge from all the directions of the world. Hundreds of knowledge thirsty youth from all over the world came to Madinah to join the teaching classes of Imam (AS). Imam (AS) trained famous and well-known men in various fields of knowledge. The names of some of them are as follows:

Zurara and Mohammad Bin Muslim in jurisprudence. Hisham and Momin-ut-Taq in beliefs and Kalam (discourse). Muffazil and Safwan in gynosticism and Islamic learnings. Jabbir Bin Hayyan in mathematics and sciences.

Many other glorious men each of whom became the founder of various Islamic Learnings and arts so that for many years their books had been translated and taught in Europe. Evidently, such a chance for the propagation of Islamic learnings was not available in the age of Ali (AS). Because, the enemy continuously engaged him in internal battles so that a constraint be put upon the propagation and dissemination of Islamic knowledge and learnings and this situation prevailed till the age of Imam Sajjad (AS).

From the age of Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) the schools of Islamic learning were founded and those reached the climax of their expansion in the age of Imam Sadiq (AS). So far so, that in the university of Imam Sadiq (AS) four thousand students were trained in various branches of Islamic knowledge and learnings and they spread all over the world and taught and trained the people.

www.shafaqna.com