UN: Rebuilding Gaza to cost $40B

Shafaqna English- Rebuilding Gaza will cost an estimated $30 billion to $40 billion, said the director of the Arab States Regional Bureau of the UN Development Program (UNDP).

UNDP’s plan on the early recovery phase planned for Gaza is estimated to take three to five years and cost $2 to 3 billion, Abdallah al Dardari told reporters, adding that the long-term reconstruction plan will take decades.

Pointing out that the human development index for Palestine has regressed by 20 years, compared to 40 years for Gaza, al Dardari said that Gaza is almost back to the 80s.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

