English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN: Rebuilding Gaza to cost $40B

0

Shafaqna English-  Rebuilding Gaza will cost an estimated $30 billion to $40 billion, said the director of the Arab States Regional Bureau of the UN Development Program (UNDP).

UNDP’s plan on the early recovery phase planned for Gaza is estimated to take three to five years and cost $2 to 3 billion, Abdallah al Dardari told reporters, adding that the long-term reconstruction plan will take decades.

Pointing out that the human development index for Palestine has regressed by 20 years, compared to 40 years for Gaza, al Dardari said that Gaza is almost back to the 80s.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

After USA, student protests spread to Mexico over Gaza war

leila yazdani

Pentagon: 50% of Gaza pier construction completed

leila yazdani

OCHA records at least 800 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

WHO reports 443 attacks on Gaza health facilities since October 7

leila yazdani

Türkiye to join ICJ’s genocide trial against Israel

leila yazdani

England: Local elections for West Yorkshire’s Muslim voters to be overshadowed by events in Middle East

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.