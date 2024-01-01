Asharq Al-Awsat: Nabih Berri said we received the France document about Lebanon and it needs to be corrected

Shafaqna English– “Nabih Berri”, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, said: he will respond to the document presented by the French Embassy in Lebanon on Saturday or Friday.

According to Shafaqna, in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Nabih Berri said: this document contains acceptable and unacceptable points that must be corrected.

By referring that the details of this document cannot be disclosed to the media at the moment, Berri added: the interesting issue that has occurred about this document is that it has been written in English instead of French.

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament further referred that the ceasefire in Gaza will automatically be extended to southern Lebanon and warned against the systematic destruction of cities and villages bordering Israel by this regime.

He added: like Gaza, Israel continues to destroy the cities and villages bordering the two sides to turn them into uninhabited scorched earth.

By stating that the villages and cities bordering Israel are destructed using phosphorous bombs, Berri continued: we must put an end to conversion of border areas into scorched earth that is followed by Israel.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com