Shia scholar: Imam Sadiq (A.S.) emphasized a lot on “good temper”/ we need to reread and return to the “Jafari literature”

Shafaqna English– A faculty member of the Faculty of Shia Studies of Allameh Tabataba’i University of Iran believes: today, there is a high gap between opinion and action in the field of personal and social ethics and everyone should start from him/herself to approach the discourse of Jafari’s ethics or Jafar’s manners. If such individual efforts are made, we will finally witness its output in the society.

In an interview with Shafaqna, regarding the status of ethics in the life of Imam Sadiq (A.S.), Dr. Saeed Tawosi Masrur stated: in the narrations from Imam Sadiq (A.S.), a lot of attention has been paid to ethics and it has a high status. One of the narrations that I can mention is a narration in Al-Kafi that is observing “Jafar’s manners” and the importance of this narration is that it sees others. One day, Zaid al-Shaham, who was one of the companions of Imam Sadiq (A.S.), said goodbye to the Prophet to return to his home city of Kufa and Imam Sadiq (A.S.) gave him some advice.

He continued: the content of this narration is that Imam Sadiq (A.S.) advises Zaid al-Shaham that “when you go to Kufa, participate in the prayers of non-believers, i.e. Sunnis, visit them, go to their funerals, and behave in such appropriate manner. If you do these things, others will say this is “Jafar’s manners”, that is, their imam taught them this good temper, but if you don’t behave this way, they will put your misconduct and misbehavior with others to me. Thus, ethics is relevant and important, and due to the appointment that we have with Imam Sadiq (A.S.), it is doubly important, and these ethical principles must be observed.

Imam Sadiq (A.S.) emphasized a lot on “good temper”

He said: generally, the emphasis on good temper is highly evident in the narrations quoted by the Prophet. Good temper is a comprehensive title, that is, if moral virtues are realized in that person and are manifested, it is said that he has good temper because if there is one misconduct attribute in a person and he observes other aspects, when the same attribute emerges, it lacks good temper in other minds. Thus, in the narrations from Imam Sadiq (A.S.), the emphasis on good temper is observed. I will mention some of them.

Three signs of human magnanimity from the viewpoint of Imam Sadiq (A.S.)

Tavousi Masrur added: for instance, in Tuhaf al-Uqul, it is quoted by the Prophet that three signs of human magnanimity are: “good temper, restraining one’s anger, and relinquishment”; not just looking at a stranger is meant but it means disregarding, because it is a moral hadith and it seems that by mentioning good temperedness and restraining one’s anger in the continuation of the phrase, it is meant to disregard, ignore the faults of others and forgive someone.

Or, for instance, in another narration about good temper of the Prophet, it is said that good temper is the attribute of God’s friends and elites, and no one knows the truth of good temper except God Almighty. This narration is also narrated in Bihar al-Anwar from Imam Sadiq (A.S.) or in another narration of the Prophet in this regard, it has been mentioned that patience, beneficence and good nature are the morals of the prophets.

Therefore, based on numerous narrations from Imam Sadiq (A.S.), good temper has been considered as a comprehensive moral attribute and has been emphasized regarding ethical behavior with others. When morality is recommended about others, the duty is clear about insiders.

