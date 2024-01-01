New Arab: USA-Saudi Arabia nearing agreement on security pact as part of Middle East “grand bargain”

Shafaqna English- USA and Saudi negotiators have, for now, prioritised a bilateral security accord that would then be part of a wider package presented to Israel, New Arab reported.

The Biden administration and Saudi Arabia are finalising an agreement for USA security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance, even as an Israel-Saudi normalisation deal envisioned as part of a Middle East “grand bargain” remains elusive, according to seven people familiar with the matter.

A working draft lays out principles and proposals aimed at putting back on track a US-led effort to reshape the volatile region that was derailed by the Hamas-led 7 October attack on Israel and the outbreak of war in Gaza, according to two sources who have seen the document.

It appears to be a long-shot strategy that faces numerous obstacles, not least the uncertainty over how the Gaza war will unfold.

