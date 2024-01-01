English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAmericasFeatured 3Other News

After USA, student protests spread to Mexico over Gaza war

0

Shafaqna English- Dozens of pro-Palestinian students from Mexico’s largest university camped out Thursday over Gaza war in solidarity with similar protests that have swept colleges in the United States.

Activists from the Interuniversity and Popular Assembly in Solidarity with the People of Palestine erect a tent in front of the rectory building of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City on May 2, 2024.

Mounting flags and chanting “Long live free Palestine,” the protesters set up tents in front of the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s (UNAM) head office in Mexico City.

Sources: France 24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Rebuilding Gaza to cost $40B

leila yazdani

Pentagon: 50% of Gaza pier construction completed

leila yazdani

OCHA records at least 800 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

WHO reports 443 attacks on Gaza health facilities since October 7

leila yazdani

Türkiye to join ICJ’s genocide trial against Israel

leila yazdani

England: Local elections for West Yorkshire’s Muslim voters to be overshadowed by events in Middle East

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.