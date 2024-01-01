After USA, student protests spread to Mexico over Gaza war

Shafaqna English- Dozens of pro-Palestinian students from Mexico’s largest university camped out Thursday over Gaza war in solidarity with similar protests that have swept colleges in the United States.

Activists from the Interuniversity and Popular Assembly in Solidarity with the People of Palestine erect a tent in front of the rectory building of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City on May 2, 2024.

Mounting flags and chanting “Long live free Palestine,” the protesters set up tents in front of the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s (UNAM) head office in Mexico City.

