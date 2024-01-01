English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS)

0

Shafaqna English On Friday 3 May 2024 the SICM Mahfil Ali hosted a live program featuring a lecture by Shaykh Rida Jichi, entitled: “Commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS)”

Speaker:

Rida Jichi [pronounced: Ridha Jish-shi] Rida Jichi is a resident religious scholar at the Zainabiya Islamic Centre of Milton Keynes, and student of Islamic studies at Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham. His Islamic education is both academic since 2018, and self-taught since his early youth in Beirut, Lebanon. Rida served the Ahlulbayt Community of Cambridge between 2015-2022, and the Muslim Community of Milton Keynes as of this year (2023). His activities involved community leadership, Islamic education for children and the youth, and lecturing at different Islamic centres.

Rida holds a BE and MSC in computer engineering, from the American University of Beirut and the Swiss Federal Institute of technology.

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Natural Law and the Quranic Concept of Fitra

Related posts

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verses 81-82

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Natural Law and the Quranic Concept of Fitra

parniani

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verses 79-80

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “It’s Never Black & White – My Journey from Zimbabwe to the UK”

parniani

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verse 77

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 28th Night of Ramadhan

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.