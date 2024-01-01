English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

MEE: Schedule 7 of UK Terrorism Act must be immediately repealed

0

Shafaqna English- UK Terrorism Act is selectively applied, with Muslims facing a disproportionate burden.

In April 2023, Ernest Moret, a French publisher working for Editions la Fabrique, was detained at St Pancras station while en route to a London book fair. He was held under Schedule 7 of the UK Terrorism Act 2000, and questioned by counter-terrorism officers about whether he had participated in anti-government demonstrations in France.
Moret’s mobile phone and laptop were confiscated for weeks, but returned to him after police opted to take no further action – although they confirmed they had downloaded his sim card before returning his phone. Moret had refused to provide his passwords.

Source: Middle East Eye

Related posts

USA: Islamophobia incidents rising as officials’ dishonest statements about Muslims fueling tense atmosphere

leila yazdani

New Arab: British Muslim children become latest target of state-sponsored Islamophobia as London school bans prayer

leila yazdani

Which factors can reduce Islamophobia in the future?

asadian

TRT World: Europe Leaders must take stronger action to combat increasing violence against Muslims

leila yazdani

Indian Muslims feel marginalised-suppressed ahead of election

leila yazdani

Turkish Scholar: Politicians fuel Islamophobia

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.