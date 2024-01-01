RSF: Afghanistan’s press freedom ranking drops 26 places

Shafaqna English- On World Press Freedom Day, Afghanistan has fallen from 152nd to 178th in the press freedom index.

According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) list, Afghanistan has dropped 26 places due to the deaths and arrests of journalists.

The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) also expressed concern over the restrictions on journalists and their continued detention, warning of adverse consequences.

The report from AFJC said: “On the occasion of May 3rd, World Press Freedom Day, we voice our deep concerns regarding the escalating restrictions on media and the ongoing widespread arrests of independent journalists in Afghanistan, cautioning against the adverse effects of this continuing trend

Source: Tolo News