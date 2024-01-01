English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

RSF: Afghanistan’s press freedom ranking drops 26 places

0

Shafaqna English- On World Press Freedom Day, Afghanistan has fallen from 152nd to 178th in the press freedom index.
According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) list, Afghanistan has dropped 26 places due to the deaths and arrests of journalists.
The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) also expressed concern over the restrictions on journalists and their continued detention, warning of adverse consequences.
The report from AFJC said: “On the occasion of May 3rd, World Press Freedom Day, we voice our deep concerns regarding the escalating restrictions on media and the ongoing widespread arrests of independent journalists in Afghanistan, cautioning against the adverse effects of this continuing trend

Source: Tolo News

Related posts

Afghanistan: Over 1,000 children died from Pneumonia in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Head of SUC says Taliban must ensure security of Shia religious centers

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Gun attack on Shia Mosque in Herat kills 6 worshippers

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Shia female students exclusion from educational system while transforming girls’ schools into madrasas

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Nearly 70 schools in Uruzgan destroyed by rains-floods

leila yazdani

IOM supports women’s economic empowerment in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.