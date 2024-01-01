English
30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.
According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer today at the holy shrine.
Tens of thousands of worshipers headed to the holy site since the morning hours to perform Friday prayer.
A large contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

