Miami hosts Formula 1 Round 6

Shafaqna English- The sixth round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship is scheduled to take place in Miami on Sunday, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, who is currently leading the driver standings, is aiming for his fifth win of the season at the Miami International Autodrome in 2024.

The current world champion had to end his participation in the Australian Grand Prix in round 3, making it the only race this season where he did not finish in first place.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, Spainish, emerged victorious at the Australian Grand Prix, marking his sole triumph in the 2024 season.

Source: AA

