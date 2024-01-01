English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Dortmund’s Marco Reus is set to depart after 12 years

0

Shafaqna English- Marco Reus, a Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder for years, announced his departure from the German football club after a decade, as a report by Anadolu Ajansı. 

In a video on X, Reus, 34, mentioned that he spent 12 years playing at the club’s wonderful stadium Signal Iduna Park, and now both parties have agreed not to extend his contract.

Reus’ contract ends on June 30.

Reus said: “I’ve dedicated half of my life to this club. With many highs and lows. It was mainly heights, I say. The club and I have come to the decision not to extend my contract.”

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

rahman samadreza

Poll: 56% of Germans against supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

nasibeh yazdani

Reuters: G7 gives Germany-Japan leeway in deal to phase out coal by 2035

parniani

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid

rahman samadreza

Germany: Number of Islamophobic incidents more than double in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Report: Around 17.7 million people in Germany facing poverty

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.