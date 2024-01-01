Dortmund’s Marco Reus is set to depart after 12 years

Shafaqna English- Marco Reus, a Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder for years, announced his departure from the German football club after a decade, as a report by Anadolu Ajansı.

In a video on X, Reus, 34, mentioned that he spent 12 years playing at the club’s wonderful stadium Signal Iduna Park, and now both parties have agreed not to extend his contract.

Reus’ contract ends on June 30.

Reus said: “I’ve dedicated half of my life to this club. With many highs and lows. It was mainly heights, I say. The club and I have come to the decision not to extend my contract.”

Source: AA

