Definition of Shia/ Shafaqna Exclusive translation of “Atlas of Shia”

SHAFAQNA – “Atlas of Shia” is a book written by “Rasul Jafarian” in Persian, published in Tehran in 2008. This work, consisting of 743 pages and 12 chapters, aims to present a geographical and historical picture of Shia in the history of Islam from its inception to the first decade of the third millennium AD. “Atlas of Shia” has won the Book of the Year Award of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has been translated into Arabic as well. Shafaqna International News Cooperation has translated some sections of this book and provided them in English.

Definition of Shia

After centuries since the rise of Islam and Shiism, the best definition for Shia is still one given by Aban bin Taghlub al-Rib’i al-Kufi, a scholar companion of Imam Baqir and Imam Sadiq (A.S). His definition is as follows: “Shia are those who, when people disagreed regarding the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him), they adhered to the saying of Ali. And when people disagreed regarding Ali, they followed the saying of Ja’far ibn Muhammad.” (Rijal al-Najashi: 12)

Today, Shias and Sunnis are two important groups in the Islamic world who have chosen the name of Islam as their religion and Sunni and Shia as their denominations or have become famous for them. The story of the emergence of these names may be quite different from the course of the emergence of movements that have been called by various names in subsequent periods. However, they are not unrelated.

As lexicographers have written, “Shia” means follower and party and has meaning and concept when it is associated with a name.

For example, in the first half of the first century, the titles “Shiatu Ali” or “Shiatu Uthman” were used. In a narration conveyed by Huskani through several routes in the interpretation of the verse “The best of creatures” (Quran 7:98), it is reported that the Messenger (PBUH) addressed Ali (A.S) saying: “You and your (Shia) followers” (Shawahid al-Tanzil: 459/2-460). In other narrations attributed to the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), the same combination is seen: “O Ali, you and your (Shia) followers will be in Paradise” (Al-Kashf al-Ghumah: 1/155).

During the Battle of Jamal in 36 AH (equivalent to 656 CE), the combination of “Shiatu Ali” and “Shiatu Uthman” was used in the language of the people. It has been written about Abu’l-Ghadayah Juhani that: “He was a Shiatu Uthman (supporter of Uthman) and a killer of Ammar ibn Yasir, and when he sought permission to enter from Muawiyah, they would say, ‘The killer of Ammar seeks permission to enter!'” (Asad al-Ghayah: 5/237). In an ancient text, it is also mentioned that the people of Basra were “Shi’atu Uthman” at the Battle of Jamal (Al-Bidah wa al-Tarikh: 5/211).

It didn’t take long for the title “Shia” to be specifically associated with the followers of Ali. Perhaps the oldest document in which the title “Al-Shia” is used to refer to the followers of Imam Ali (AS) is the letter of the Shias of Kufa to Imam Hussain (AS) after the martyrdom of his brother Imam al-Mujtaba (AS) in the year 49 AH (669 CE) or 50 AH (670 CE). They wrote to offer condolences for the martyrdom of Imam al-Mujtaba, saying: ” How great is this tragedy for this nation in general and for you and your Shia in particular.” (Tarikh Ya’qubi: 1/228).

The emergence and continuity of an independent political group occur when it has distinct intellectual foundations. It is not the case that a political group, without such foundations, turns into a religion and endures in history, especially in tumultuous and eventful times. Apart from the political aspect, which made Shia distinct due to its positions, particularly its acceptance of the leadership of Imam Ali (AS) and the rejection of the leadership of opponents from other groups, Shi’ism had a very prominent and significant intellectual and substantive aspect that set it apart from other movements.

The story of the intellectual-political content of Shia Islam and its background dates back to disagreements among the leaders of the companions, especially after the departure of the Prophet (PBUH). At that moment, ancient sectarian disputes merged with religious differences, putting the Banu Hashim and the Banu Umayyah face to face. However, that was not the whole story. At that moment, some of the companions of the Prophet (PBUH) stood alongside Imam Ali (AS). Sources mention the positions taken by Salman, Abu Dharr, Miqdad, and Ammar in defense of Imam Ali (AS). These positions were Shia-oriented and entirely in defense of the Imam. A number of other companions followed them, and although there was not much overt political conflict, because the nature of this branch was intellectual, Shia Islam quietly continued its path deep within Islamic society.

This pertained to the belief in leadership and Imamate as a divine matter. However, the emergence of jurisprudential Shi’ism in the realm of “legal traditions” occurred precisely at the time when adherence to the “Sunnah of the two Shaykhs” was proposed for the succession of Imam Ali (AS) after the death of the second caliph (end of the year 23 AH [643 CE]), which Imam Ali (AS) refused. This event showed that the existing viewpoints were so distant from each other that the leadership of Shia could not commit to following the methods and traditions of the opposing party (Tarikh Tabari: 4/238). This difference of opinion could revert to a kind of belief, each of which had its validity in the tradition and practice of the Prophet, and its scope. It was later rightly said that in the earliest period, one group believed in independent reasoning against tradition, and the other group – Shia – accepted the scope of the validity of the Prophetic tradition as divine authority and remained completely loyal to it. These kinds of disagreements emerged in the very early period and further delineated boundaries, so much so that among the waves of disputes that arose in jurisprudence and theology, Shi’ias relied solely on the narrations of the infallibles (AS) and, for assurance, derived their legal traditions solely from this source.

In this manner, Shi’ism quickly revealed its foundations. Acceptance of the Quran and the Prophet, love for the Ahl al-Bayt (the family of the Prophet), belief in the Imamate of Imam Ali (AS) and his descendants, giving precedence to the Prophetic traditions through the Ahl al-Bayt for legal traditions, and also accepting specific Shia customs were among the matters that quickly unified the Shia community from within. The main axis for Shi’ism, or what essentially guaranteed genuine Shi’ism for an individual, was the belief in the Imamate and leadership of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Without belief in the Imamate, Shiism was not acceptable.

Among the significant political upheavals, the stories of the battles of Jamal and Siffin on one side and Karbala on the other side delineated firm boundaries between two groups, which at that time were called “Shiatu Ali” or “Shiatu Uthman” or “Shiatu Muawiya “, and later the former was abbreviated to “Al-Shia” and the latter was called “Uthmaniyyah”. These boundaries could not be completely erased.

The intellectual-religious foundations of Shiism are based on Islamic sources and primarily on the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). In other words, Shi’ism contains all the principles of Islam as a complete religion from the perspective of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), just as Sunnism, in the sense of a religion from the perspective of its adherents, is also a specific group among them. The commonalities between the two in the fundamentals of Islam are numerous and essential.

www.shafaqna.com