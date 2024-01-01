UN: Israel ground operation in Rafah threats lives of some 600,000 children in region

Shafaqna English- The UN issued a stark warning on the potential consequences of a ground operation in Rafah, emphasising the grave threat it poses to the lives of some 600,000 children in the region.

Citing reports from UNICEF, the UN deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, at a news conference said a military operation into Rafah “would bring catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for the children there.

Echoing UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell’s sentiments that emphasised the dire conditions faced by the children of Rafah, Haq said “nearly all of the some 600,000 children in Rafah are either injured, sick, malnourished, traumatised or living with disabilities.”

Additionally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) underscored the precarious state of healthcare facilities in Rafah, revealing that three out of the 12 hospitals in Gaza that are still partially functioning are located in the region.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

www.shafaqna.com