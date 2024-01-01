Empowering children through art in Gaza amid conflict-cultural loss

Shafaqna English- Facing cultural loss from conflict, Palestinians in Gaza initiate art projects to safeguard their identity and history, involving children in the process.

Muhammad Abu Lihya, a graduate of art education specialising in antiquities and ancient artefacts, has been displaced from his home in Al Qarara, north of Khan Younis.

He has since relocated to the Al-Mawasi area on the outskirts of Rafah City.

Like many other Palestinians, Muhammad has been suffering from hunger, thirst, and the relentless cycle of displacement.

“The war has taken a great toll on the mental and physical well-being of human beings. We have lived through many wars, but none like this one. It is beyond anything we have experienced,” Muhammad, also an art facilitator for children at the Culture and Free Thought Association, tells The New Arab.

