Russia now accepts hijabs in citizen application photos

Shafaqna English- The Russian Interior Ministry announced that it will allow headscarves and hijabs in passport photographs for foreign nationals applying for citizenship.

The new law will come into force on May 5, ten days after its publication.

“In cases where the religious beliefs of the applicant do not allow them to appear in front of strangers without a head covering, photographs are to be provided in head coverings that do not hide the oval of the face,” the document states.

Pictures with scarves that fully or partially obscure the chin of the applicant will not be accepted, according to the report.

Sources: IQNA

