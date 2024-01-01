English
Muslim Advocacy Day sees ‘record-breaking’ turnout amid USA government’s continued support for Israel

Shafaqna English- A record high turnout saw over 700 Muslims visit the USA Capitol on Monday for Muslim Advocacy Day amid growing resentment at US government.
USA Muslim Advocacy Day took place this week amid mounting frustration over the US government’s continued support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Muslim Advocacy Day, which involves politicians and civil society members visiting the US and state capitols, took place this week amid growing frustration over the US government’s continued support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

A record turnout saw more than 700 Muslims visit the US Capitol on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to advocate for civil rights protections in the US, for an end to US aid to Israel and for reconstruction support for Gaza.

Although named Muslim Advocacy Day, the event now spans several days due to increasing participation.

