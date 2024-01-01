Survey: 38% of Americans think USA doing too much to support Israel

Shafaqna English- News Ipsos survey revealed that 38% of Americans said the USA was doing too much to support Israel, 20% saw too little USA’s support for Israel and 40% said Washington’s backing is about right.

An April 25 – 30 survey of 2,260 adults by USA News Ipsos revealed that Americans are divided on the USA’s Israel policies.

It showed that 37% trust former President Trump more than President Biden to handle the issue; 29% trust Biden more, an eight-point gap. While 33% of respondents said they did not trust either, 1% did not express an opinion.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com