Britain’s Conservatives trounced in local elections, as Labour’s Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral race

Shafaqna English- Discontent with Britain’s ruling Conservative Party sees loss of hundreds of seats while Labour’s Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral race.

Conservative Party has suffered a resounding defeat in local elections, a further sign that it is likely to be removed from power in upcoming general elections.

With nearly all council results in, the Conservatives have lost 473 seats, while the opposition Labour Party has picked up 185, as counting was under way on Saturday for a few more assembly and mayoral polls.

Critically, Labour’s Sadiq Khan won London’s mayoral race, securing a record third term and dealing the Conservatives another damaging defeat.

