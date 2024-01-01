Turkish FM Calls for global Muslim unity in support of Palestinians

Shafaqna English- Pointing out that Israel has escaped accountability, Turkish Foreign Minister said it is the duty of the entire global Muslim community to close ranks to defend Palestinians.

Hakan Fidan on Saturday said resistance against Israeli occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine but a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed worldwide, according to diplomatic sources.

Speaking at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Fidan stressed that none of the members had the right to resolve their differences over the “blood of the Palestinians.”

He underlined that Muslim countries must prove their unity and that they could achieve results through diplomatic and, when needed, coercive means.

Fidan called attention to historical divisions among Muslim states and said these must not be repeated to sacrifice the Palestinian cause to regional rivalries.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com