English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Turkish FM Calls for global Muslim unity in support of Palestinians

0

Shafaqna English- Pointing out that Israel has escaped accountability, Turkish Foreign Minister said it is the duty of the entire global Muslim community to close ranks to defend Palestinians.

Hakan Fidan on Saturday said resistance against Israeli occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine but a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed worldwide, according to diplomatic sources.

Speaking at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Fidan stressed that none of the members had the right to resolve their differences over the “blood of the Palestinians.”

He underlined that Muslim countries must prove their unity and that they could achieve results through diplomatic and, when needed, coercive means.

Fidan called attention to historical divisions among Muslim states and said these must not be repeated to sacrifice the Palestinian cause to regional rivalries.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Survey: 38% of Americans think USA doing too much to support Israel

leila yazdani

MEE: Palestinians in Egypt struggle to survive after fleeing Israeli attacks

leila yazdani

Gaza: Empowering children through art amid cultural loss

leila yazdani

UN: Israeli ground operation in Rafah poses threat to the lives of 600,000 children

leila yazdani

Student Protests Spread to Mexico Over Situation in Gaza [video]

leila yazdani

UN: Rebuilding Gaza to cost $40 billion

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.