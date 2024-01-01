Sadiq Khan’s victory ‘bucks trend’ of Muslim voters rejecting Labour over Gaza

Shafaqna English- Sadiq Khan’s win in UK local election as London mayor has “bucked the trend” of Muslim voters turning away from Labour over war in Gaza, party figures said.

The 53-year-old won a third term as the capital’s mayor on Saturday, without seeming to have lost the support of large numbers of Muslim voters – unlike Labour candidates elsewhere in England last week.

But Labour candidates elsewhere in England last week saw a significant loss of Muslim voters. Richard Parker became West Midlands mayor after a knife-edge contest with Andy Street, but it would have been much easier for the Labour man had substantial numbers of voters not backed an independent candidate whose campaign focused on Gaza.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com