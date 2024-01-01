English
First kindergarten opens in northern Gaza since start of Israel war

Shafaqna English- A kindergarten opened in the north of Gaza for the first time since the deadly onslaught began nearly seven months ago.

Amid the intense Israeli campaign of bombing and ground attacks, education has been severely disrupted across the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, along with many other aspects of daily life.

The Siraj Al-Aqsa kindergarten opened in Gaza City, which had been one of the first targets of the aerial bombardment and ground attacks. Children aged four and up are now going to the school run by volunteer teachers, playing and learning despite the hunger, displacement, and destruction around them.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

