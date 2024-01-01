Istanbul: “Way to liberation of Quds is unity of Muslims” Conference held with presence of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative

Shafaqna English– The great gathering of Turkish Shia entitled “The way to the liberation of Quds is the unity of Muslims” was held with the presence of the plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

According to Shafaqna, in his cultural and spiritual trip to Turkey, Hujjat al–Islam Wal–Muslimeen Sayyid Javad Shahrestani, met various personalities and groups and assemblies of Shia, Sunni and Christians in Turkey besides the presence of the society to support Palestine. This trip was made in order to strengthen relations between religions and to meet the Shia community in Turkey.

Head of Türkiye’s Alulbayt Foundation: “Ayatollah Sistani and his representative are heralds of Muslim unity/ If Muslims had unity, we would not have witnessed the depressive oppression of Gaza”

In the great Istanbul gathering which was held with the remarkable and unprecedented presence of Shia, Sunni and Alawite leaders, Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, and the city officials of Istanbul, Hujjat-ul-Islam Rahmani, the head of Alulbayt Foundation of Türkiye, in his speech, first, referred to the third verse of Surah Al-Imran and stated: The honorable verse “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favor of Allah upon you – when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers…”, teaches us that our hearts should be linked to each other. It is not enough to just sit together, our hearts must be one and true unity must form in our hearts.

Rahmani continued: If we are not like this, we have indeed thrown ourselves into the fire, and that fire is the same sedition of gap and religious conflict that the opponents of the school of the Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl al–Bayt (peace be upon them), throw between Muslims. These are the results of these gaps and dualities that we are witnessing. While tens of thousands of women, children and innocent people have been killed in Gaza, the Muslim communities have not yet been able to take an important step in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza.

The head of Alulbayt Foundation of Türkyie stated: If we have unity, the situation of Muslims will be different. Our honorable authorities have been the axis of unity and have always emphasized the unity of queues of Muslims and have practically fought in this way. We remember that Ayatollah Sistani said, “Sunnite are not only our brothers, but also our souls.” We believe these coherent queues are under Imam Zaman’s (AJ) favor. This unity is due to the blessing of Ayatollah Sistani. Therefore, we send greetings to him from Istanbul, who is both our father and our authority and the refuge of Muslims. He is the apple of our eyes and illuminates our path. In the same way, I send greetings to the leader of the Islamic Revolution, whose existence is a blessing and who stands like a mountain against the enemies of Islam.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Rahmani noted: I must express my gratitude to Najaf Ashraf and Holy Qom, that have been a point of hope and unity. We see in this historic meeting, the Shia of Türkyie have come to welcome Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Shahrestani, the great representative of the Shia world, to show their belonging to sympathy and unity of Muslims. In fact, the unique features of this great event, the issue of Palestine and the presence of a personality such as Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Shahrestani, who is one of the apostles and agents of unity, make it a turning point in the history of activities of the Turkish Shia community, and I should remember it as an important step towards strengthening religious unity and empathy between different sections of the Islamic society, especially the Shia.

“Supporting the oppressed people of Gaza is one of the undeniable necessities of Muslim nations”

Other speakers of this ceremony were the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq and Mr. Sheikh Qadir Akaras (Director of Kawsar Institute) and Sheikh Ali Akbar Yort Son, Chairman of Alulbayt Ulema Assembly. They discussed the current issues of the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine, and believed that sympathy for the oppressed people of Gaza, and spiritual and material support for the Muslims of Gaza are undeniable necessities of the Muslim nations, and called the Islamic states and nations to all-round support for the oppressed Palestinian people. Also, effort toward religious unity and empathy and emphasis on inter-religious and intra-religious dialogue in advancing the superior goals of the school and securing and guaranteeing the highest interests of Muslims were emphasized and clarified.

The speakers of this great ceremony who were the religious leaders and influential elites of the religious communities of Istanbul, appreciated the prominent and positive role of religious figures and leaders, especially the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in promoting these values and strengthening communications among various religions. They praised the role of these religious leaders in the consistency, purposefulness and moderation of Shia society in different parts of the world and expressed hope that this type of religious exchanges and dialogues will continue in the future.

It should be noted that the cultural trip of the plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani to Türkiye began on Monday, April 29th.

Meeting with the Sunni, Alawite and Orthodox Christian leaders in Istanbul and visiting Sulaymaniyah Library and donating a volume of Mashhad Razavi Mushaf to this library, visiting the Kawsar Institute and Jamiat al-Mustafa have been the programs of Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Shahrestani in Istanbul.

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Shahrestani: The future is bright /Türkiye’s Shia will find a more key role day by day/ Religion and spirituality are the real and permanent need of humanity

Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Shahristani that has always emphasized religious dialogue and introduction of the School of Ahl al-Bayt in a practical and scientific way in his travels, praised the efforts of Shia, Sunni, and Alawite religious leaders and their belonging to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in his meetings in Istanbul too. He called everyone to understand the current conditions of the world and reminded that religion and spirituality are the real and permanent need of humanity.

The representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani stated: The moderate, spiritual and hopeful nature of the school and the two weights of the Holy Quran and the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) are a clear support for all of us and provide a clear path for truth-seeking people. If these days we are faced with religious alienation in some communities, it is the result of negligence or not-doing and problems of some leaders and institutions of religious communities on the one hand and hostility and designs of foreigners on the other hand. If we turn competitions into empathy and friendship and use our funds in the right direction and follow the religion of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and the School of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) as stated in the Quran and the Sunnah in a rational and merciful manner and far from the two extremes and introduce and exert seriousness, creativity and sincerity in this direction, our youth, undoubtedly, will have no other choice except the School of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). In this trip, I saw capacities and capabilities, diligence and sincerity that show the future too bright and promising. God willing, the Shia community of Türkiye will find a more key role in this country day by day, and it will gain an increasing dignity through effective and constructive participation in intellectual, cultural and scientific processes.

