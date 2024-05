Ancient City of Aleppo: This UNESCO World Heritage site dates back to the 2nd millennium BCE and is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It suffered extensive damage during the war in Syria, particularly due to bombardment and fighting in the vicinity. Old City of Damascus: Another UNESCO World Heritage site, the Old City of Damascus is one of the oldest cities in the Middle East, with a history dating back over 11,000 years. While it has not been completely destroyed, parts of it have suffered damage during the conflict. Crac des Chevaliers: Also known as “Castle of the Knights,” this medieval fortress is one of the best-preserved examples of Crusader castles. It endured damage during the war, including shelling and occupation by armed groups. Temple of Bel, Palmyra: An ancient temple dedicated to the Mesopotamian god Bel, it was part of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Palmyra. ISIS militants destroyed the temple in 2015 as part of their campaign to eradicate pre-Islamic heritage in the region.

These buildings represent millennia of human history and cultural heritage, and their destruction is a significant loss not only for Syria but for the world. Efforts to rebuild and restore these historical sites have been ongoing, but progress varies depending on the extent of the damage, available resources, and security conditions.

Some restoration work has been undertaken with the support of international organizations, governments, and local communities. However, the process is complex and time-consuming, and full restoration to their former glory may take many years, if not decades.

Featured image: The Temple of Bel in 2009