Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera in Jerusalem

Shafaqna English– Israeli forces raided Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem after the government decided to shut down the Qatari-owned TV station’s local operations on Sunday.

Footage posted online showed Israeli officers inside the rooms used by the Qatar-based network at Ambassador Hotel in Jerusalem.

Commenting on a photo of the soldiers outside the Al Jazeera offices, Shlomo Karhi, the Israeli minister of communications who led the effort to ban Al Jazeera, said that inspectors from the Ministry of Communications, backed by police, raided the Al Jazeera offices in Jerusalem and confiscated the channel’s equipment.

“Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces this criminal act that violates human rights and the basic right to access of information,” the network said in a statement. “Al Jazeera affirms its right to continue to provide news and information to its global audiences.”

The United Nations Human Rights Office criticised Israel’s decision to close Al Jazeera. “We regret cabinet decision to close Al Jazeera in Israel. A free & independent media is essential to ensuring transparency & accountability,” UN Human Rights Office said in a statement.

