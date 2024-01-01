English
Canada: Shelter open in New St. John’s for Muslim women

Shafaqna English–Sakeenah provides a new transitional housing shelter opens in St. John for Muslim women and their families who are escaping abuse or homelessness.

Hafsa Pathan, Sakeenah Canada’s chief operating officer, says the shelter will allow women to practise daily prayers, observe Ramadan and enjoy halal food. It will also provide services in multiple languages to overcome the language barrier that many Muslim women face in Canada.

“They should feel safe, they should feel comfortable and welcome wherever they go, and they should be able to practice their religion freely,” said Pathan.

Pathan says when a woman reaches out for support, they are given not only shelter and basic necessities but also other support, including a caseworker and a therapist.

Sakeenah Canada was founded after CEO Zena Chaudhry heard stories of women going to mainstream shelters and experiencing violence and Islamophobia.

Source:CBC News

