Nizwa; an acient city in Oman

Located in the Ad Dakhiliyah region of Northern Oman, Nizwa is an ancient city renowned for its picturesque setting and diverse attractions.

It is considered one of Oman’s top destinations, earning the nickname “The Pearl of Islam.” Visitors to Nizwa can explore its rich agricultural heritage and historical sites, including the iconic Nizwa Fort. The city was once a center for education, religion, trade, and art in Oman, surrounded by lush banana plantations and date palms.

Popular attractions include the vibrant Souq including hundreds of small, colourful shops selling different trades and crafts. Visitors can find dozens of souvenirs like the popular camel statues.

The other sightseeing is the scenic Jebel Akhdar mountain rang which is famous for its river valleys

The best time to visit Nizwa is between September and March when the weather is most favorable.

