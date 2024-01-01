English
International Shia News Agency
CultureFeaturedOther News

Nizwa; an acient city in Oman

0

Shafaqna English– Located in the Ad Dakhiliyah region of Northern Oman, Nizwa is an ancient city renowned for its picturesque setting and diverse attractions.

It is considered one of Oman’s top destinations, earning the nickname “The Pearl of Islam.” Visitors to Nizwa can explore its rich agricultural heritage and historical sites, including the iconic Nizwa Fort. The city was once a center for education, religion, trade, and art in Oman, surrounded by lush banana plantations and date palms.

Popular attractions include the vibrant Souq including hundreds of small, colourful shops selling different trades and crafts. Visitors can find dozens of souvenirs like the popular camel statues.

The other sightseeing is the scenic Jebel Akhdar mountain rang which is famous for its river valleys

The best time to visit Nizwa is between September and March when the weather is most favorable.

Source: holidify

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oman: 5 Facts About Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

bahramian

Oman: Inflation rate decreased by 0.1 percent

bahramian

Oman: Discovery of 4500 Years Old Historical Structure

bahramian

Oman: Hockey Stadium ready for Hockey5s World Cup qualifiers

parniani

Oman’s refinery and petrochemicals output increased by 6.6% in November 2023

parniani

ONA: Joint naval exercises between Oman-Pakistan continue

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.