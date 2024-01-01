English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Iran wins Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championship title

0

Shafaqna English- Iran clinched the championship title at the 5th Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand on Sunday, held at Ban Nong Ya Ma Community School Courts, Tasnim reported.

Iran’s Amir Ali Ghalehnoei and Habib Akbarzadeh won against Lebanese 17th seeds Hadi El Chabib and Jad Abi Karam with a score of 2-0 (21-12, 21-12) in the final game.

Iran has emerged victorious over Vietnam 1, Australia 2 and Thailand 3 in Group C.

The Iranian team defeated Hong Kong 2 and New Zealand 2 to secure a spot in the semifinals. Iran beat Australia prior to progressing to the final.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 : Iran 4-0 Kuwait

rahman samadreza

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024: Iran earn tough win over Afghanistan

rahman samadreza

World Snooker Championship 2024: Iran’s Vafaei advances to the last 32

rahman samadreza

Asian Wrestling Championship 2024 : Iran’s Wrestler Mirza Zadeh Claimed Gold

rahman samadreza

Asian Wrestling Championship 2024: Iran’s Alizadeh Won Gold

rahman samadreza

Iran crowned champions of AVC Beach Volleyball Tour Nuvali Open

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.