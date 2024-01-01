Iran wins Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championship title

Shafaqna English- Iran clinched the championship title at the 5th Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand on Sunday, held at Ban Nong Ya Ma Community School Courts, Tasnim reported.

Iran’s Amir Ali Ghalehnoei and Habib Akbarzadeh won against Lebanese 17th seeds Hadi El Chabib and Jad Abi Karam with a score of 2-0 (21-12, 21-12) in the final game.

Iran has emerged victorious over Vietnam 1, Australia 2 and Thailand 3 in Group C.

The Iranian team defeated Hong Kong 2 and New Zealand 2 to secure a spot in the semifinals. Iran beat Australia prior to progressing to the final.

Source: Tasnim

